Youth dies during OSAP physical test

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 20-year-old youth, aspiring to gain entry into the police force, died of suspected cardiac arrest while undergoing physical test for the post of constable here on Thursday. The youth has been identified as Suresh Pradhan of Nukhapada village under Narsinghpur block of the district. According to reports, Suresh was taking part in the 1,600 metre run conducted by Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) at Naraj ground when he collapsed on the track.

He was given first aid and then rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead. Suresh is said to have suffered cardiac arrest during the run. After post-mortem, the body has been handed over to his family. As the news of his death reached his village, the locals staged a road blockade demanding adequate compensation. The road blockade was withdrawn after local administration provided `10,000 from Red Cross fund and an additional financial assistance of `2,000 under Harishchandra Yojana to the family of the deceased.

Another youth, Harekrishna Sahu of Meramunduli in Dhenkanal district, had died during the physical test conducted by Indian Reserve Battalion at OSAP ground near OMP square on January 23 last year. He had developed breathing problem and fell unconscious while taking part in 1,600 metre race. He was rushed to SCBMCH where he succumbed.