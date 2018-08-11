Home States Odisha

CaratLane announces launch of its first store in Bhubaneswar

Situated at one of the largest shopping destination in Bhubaneswar, this outpost of CaratLane is designed to usher in a uniquely smart jewellery buying experience.

By Express News Service

CaratLane, India's leading omni-channel jeweller announced the launch of its first store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Speaking on the occasion Mithun Sacheti, Founder and CEO CaratLane said, “We are delighted to enter Odisha given its rich cultural heritage and festive spirit. We've designed a whole new experience for our customers that helps them discover precious jewellery, like never before. The designs in store are edgy, sophisticated and perfect for everyday wear. Our latest collection ‘Noor-e-Kashmir’ inspired by the mesmerising colours of the Valley will also be showcased here."

The store also houses a solitaire corner and the virtual try-on 'magic mirror' for those 'just looking' moments. Situated at one of the largest shopping destination in Bhubaneswar, this outpost of CaratLane is designed to usher in a uniquely smart jewellery buying experience. “In online retail, Bhubaneswar has always been a great market for us and setting up a store here was a natural step forward. It also offers tremendous potential as the gateway into the eastern market and we want to lay a strong foundation for growth.” Sacheti further added.

CaratLane stores are very different from the typical Indian jewellery stores. They are designed for a truly omni-channel experience. Sushri Sagarika, a customer said, “I really admire the jewellery designs at CaratLane. The ambience and look & feel of the store at Esplanade Mall and the store staff here is extremely good!”

CaratLane jewellery

