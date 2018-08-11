Govt land reclaimed in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing the crackdown against encroachments, the joint eviction squad of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished several unauthorised structures on Friday and reclaimed around one acre of Government land at Behera Sahi in Nayapalli here.The reclaimed land will be used for storage of rainwater, ground water recharging and upkeep of the water-based ecosystem around Nayapalli Haza, the civic officials said. The eviction process continued for over six hours under tight police security. More than 50 houses were demolished during the drive.