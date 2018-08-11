Home States Odisha

I can't imagine anyone else as 'Nimki': Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini

An interview with actress Barsha Priyadarshini over her upcoming film, 'Nimki'.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:38 PM

Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini (Photo | File/EPS)

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

Your upcoming film 'Nimki' will defy the trend of having a male actor in the lead role. It's a rare moment for Ollywood. How prepared are you to take up the challenge?

It is a rare moment, indeed! But, if you analyze some of the recent films in Bollywood, you will agree that things are changing. I am happy how the audience has started accepting films with female actors as protagonists. Films like Queen and Raazi have done tremendous business. They were super hit at the box office. I think it is all about the concept and the film's story that make an impact. If the story is powerful and the cast and crew have put in their best foot forward and God has blessed you, nothing can stop the film from being a hit!So, I am hopeful that we shall be able to start this trend in Ollywood.

There is no male superstar in the film. Will Varsha's magic work at the box office?

There are a number of superstars, who are working for different film industries in so many movies. Do they all manage to pull crowd to the theatre single handedly in each and every movie they act? I don't think so. I believe it is always a team work and not one man show.

For me, my family and the audience are real superstars. They are my inspiration.

Nimki happens to be your brainchild. How did you conceive the idea of making the film?

My sisters, Bananee Sahu and Debjani Sahu, are my biggest critics and fans. They always give very genuine and honest review about my movies and performance. They just don't praise to please me. It has been long that they wanted me to work on a fresh and realistic movie. They have inspired me to do a film which is not coated with artificial things. My mother also encouraged and supported me in penning down an original concept.

The teaser of the film presents you as a girl-next-door. Share your experience of playing a de-glamourized role.

Artistes are like clay. They get moulded as per the character they are playing on-screen. One good thing about playing a de-glamourized character is that you save a lot of time. (She smiles!) The concept was very clear to me. I have been working on this for almost a year and a half. Sanu bhai (director Sushant Mani) has definitely added to my imagination and the final look is in front of the audience.

Had you not played the role of Nimki, who do you think from Ollywood would have justified the character?

With due respect to other actors, I think no one other than Varsha Priyadarshini could have played the role. I have visualised Nimki. So, I can't even imagine anyone else as Nimki. I respect, honour and honestly appreciate all the actors in our industry. But, this is my film.

You have conceptualised Nimki. Does that mean that there is a latent wish of directing a movie buried in your heart?

Well, you never know! Moreover, I feel for certain questions the answer comes out only at the right time.... let us wait and watch.

