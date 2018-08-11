Home States Odisha

Odisha parks to have modern furniture

Published: 11th August 2018

By Express News Service

With city gearing up to host the prestigious Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 this November, the Civic authorities have planned to spruce up major city parks and streets of Bhubaneswar with modern furniture and signages.

For a fresh look, the parks and streets will have sleek and durable steel furniture and signage. The furniture to be installed at parks include 10 seater and four seater stainless steel benches, twin hanging stainless steel dustbins and automatic and semi-automatic E-toilets with bio digester.

As the furniture and signage at parks and alongside the roads are exposed to heat, dust and rain and are always prone to wear and tear, the use of stainless steel furniture has been planned to ensure long durability.

These furnitures will be installed at Indira Gandhi Park, Biju Patnaik Park, Madhusudan Das Park, Mahatma Gandhi Park, Buddha Jayanti Park, Kharavela Park, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park and various colony parks in BDA area.

This apart both parks and streets will have signages such as area infographic, location indicator, directional and information signage. Apart from being erected in all major parks in the city, the signages will also be placed on important stretches such as Janpath road, Rajmahal square to AG square, Sachivalay Marg, Biju Pattnaik statue island near Airport square to KIIT square, Airport square to Sishu Bhavan square, Udyan Marg, Raj Bhawan square to Siripur square, Acharya Vihar square to Barmunda bustand, Acharya Vihar – Apollo – Kalinga Hospital square, Ekamra square to Siripur square and Ekamra square to Palashpalli square.

BDA officials who floated tender this day to take up the project work said the selected agency would also have the responsibility for maintenance and upkeep of the furniture for four years. On the other hand, to increase green cover and improve landscape design along major roads in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority officials said they have already floated another tender.

Extensive landscaping and plantation activities along 40 km major roads and junctions will be taken up in the coming months. This will cover various roads and junctions including traffic islands, medians and avenue plantations along with supply and planting of plant material, planter boxes, barricades and dustbins among others.

The plantation activity will also include planting of flower beds, grass, lawns, shrubs, hedge rows and trees. There will also be planter boxes and hanging planters along with tree guards and railings.

