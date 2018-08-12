Home States Odisha

A curse for Chhatrapur villagers

  Nearly  6,000 residents of Badaputi, P Laxmipur and Baginipetta villages under Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district, consider themselves cursed. Kidney ailments have claimed 70 lives in the three villages in the last five years and 200 others are suffering from renal disorders.

Published: 12th August 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Nearly  6,000 residents of Badaputi, P Laxmipur and Baginipetta villages under Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district, consider themselves cursed. Kidney ailments have claimed 70 lives in the three villages in the last five years and 200 others are suffering from renal disorders. The villagers blame it on groundwater contamination due to dumping of toxic by-products of monazite dumped by Orissa Sands Complex (OSCOM), a unit of Indian Rare Earths Ltd under Atomic Energy Department, in its periphery.

As the villages are located within 2 km radius from OSCOM, the effect has been telling on the residents whose mainstay is seasonal work and collection of forest produce. The deceased mostly belonged to the working section of the society and most of them were the sole bread winners. The deaths have shaken the backbone of the villages. This was revealed by a factfinding team which had surveyed the three villages in January this year and compiled the findings in a book which was later translated into Odia. During the book release on Saturday, the team members Dr Kalyani Menon Sen of Delhi, Dr Nisha Biswas of Kolkata and Basudev Mahapatra, Ranjana Padhi of Bhubaneswar, said OSCOM came into existence in 1980 and since then kidney ailment started.

Quoting the study report by the District Health Department of 2015, the team stated that the report speculated that likely causes could be contamination of water with heavy metals or pesticides or inhalation of pollutants expelled into the air from the OSCOM facility. In the absence of adequate treatment facilities at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, patients visit private clinics. As an average treatment cost ranges between `5 lakh and `7 lakh over two years, the families sell or mortgage their small patches of lands, meagre assets or take loans from private sources at an interest 2 to 3 per cent per month. The researchers recommended evacuation and resettlement of affected villages pending investigation and re-mediation of the problem.

The team called for immediate investigation by an expert team, free treatment to kidney patients and provision of safe drinking water to every household. However, the district administration and OSCOM officials refuted the charges. The OSCOM officials said water samples collected from the vicinity and tested at the Regional Pollution Control Board in 2015, was declared fit for human consumption. Similarly, the district health office claimed that the villages were under continued surveillance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual