Home States Odisha

FMD In Jaleswar Worries Farmers 

Food and Mouth Disease (FMD) among cattle has affected farming activities in several parts of Balasore district. The worst hit are the marginal farmers of areas under Jaleswar municipal area where at least two cattle in every farmer’s house are suffering from FMD. With very less bullocks left t

Published: 12th August 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Food and Mouth Disease (FMD) among cattle has affected farming activities in several parts of Balasore district. The worst hit are the marginal farmers of areas under Jaleswar municipal area where at least two cattle in every farmer’s house are suffering from FMD. With very less bullocks left to undertake farming activities and no time to waste to undertake transplantation of saplings, the farmers have no option but to pay between `1,000 and `1,500 per hour to use a tractor to prepare the muddy bed. The poor farmers, on the other hand, have not started farming activities as they are unable to dole out the huge sums to avail a tractor for preparing their fields before transplanting.

The farmers expressed discontent over the vaccination drive which was carried out to control the highly contagious FMD. Jaleswar farmers said the Block Veterinary department has not conducted the vaccination programme to prevent FMD attack. They have appealed to the veterinary officials to take immediate measures to check the spread of the disease as there is no time to delay their treatment. Farmers S K Arfu of Ward-1, SK Kala of Ward-3, Nagudu Hembram and Mohan Kisku of Ward-4 under the municipal limits said during their meeting with Jaleswar Block Veterinary Officer (BVO) Sunil Bhuyan to apprise him of the issue, they were asked to take the cattle to the clinic to vaccinate them.

As transferring cattle would not be economically viable at this stage, they are providing traditional treatment which is failing to show result. Executive member of ATMA Aswhwinee Kumar Nath said as per government provision, the Veterinary department must move from door-to-door to vaccinate the cattle and other domestic animals. Nath said Nath he will meet the Collector to address the issue soon. Bhuyan said 24,000 cattle have been vaccinated in both municipal and rural areas of Jaleswar. Only those cattle coming from local markets are yet to take vaccine, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual