Home States Odisha

Global aluminium conference from Jan 31

The Capital City is all set to host the International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL) from January 31 to February 3, 2019. Organised by Aluminium Association of India (AAI), the

Published: 12th August 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital City is all set to host the International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL) from January 31 to February 3, 2019. Organised by Aluminium Association of India (AAI), the mega industry carnival will bring international aluminium fraternity together on one platform, where the current issues pertaining to the sector will be discussed and ideas on growth and development will be exchanged. Secretary of Union Mines Ministry Anil Mukim has launched the official website of INCAL-2019 in the presence of Chairman of AAI Tapan Kumar Chand during the All India Partners Summit here.

The four-day conference is being planned to focus on 'Think Aluminium: Think Odisha' to promote the State as a destination for aluminium industries and Bhubaneswar as aluminium capital of the country. Chand said the event will provide a mega platform to brainstorm ideas on latest technological advances, Aluminium Roadmap 2030, upstream and downstream integration, discover new opportunities, extensive networking and B2B meetings besides challenges and opportunities in the sector. A world class exhibition on the theme 'Aluminium India' will be organised by Germany-based Reed Exhibitions in association with AAI during the global conference.

The aluminium giants of the country - Nalco, Vedanta and Hindalco - have come together to make the global event a grand success. The conference besides having a world class programme with the theme 'Making Aluminium - Driving Growth and Development' will deliberate on several key topics and issues of aluminium industry with a special session on downstream prospects and emerging applications of aluminium. ALCAN of Canada, ALCOA of USA, CHALIECO and CHINALCO of China, EMAL of Emirates, DUBAL of Dubai, Rio Tinto of London, RUSAL of Russia, Norsk Hydro of Norway and equipment suppliers like FL Smidth of Denmark, SMS of Germany, Danielle, ALMEX, Properzi of Italy and Carbone Savoie of France are expected to participat

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual