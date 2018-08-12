Global aluminium conference from Jan 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital City is all set to host the International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL) from January 31 to February 3, 2019. Organised by Aluminium Association of India (AAI), the mega industry carnival will bring international aluminium fraternity together on one platform, where the current issues pertaining to the sector will be discussed and ideas on growth and development will be exchanged. Secretary of Union Mines Ministry Anil Mukim has launched the official website of INCAL-2019 in the presence of Chairman of AAI Tapan Kumar Chand during the All India Partners Summit here.

The four-day conference is being planned to focus on 'Think Aluminium: Think Odisha' to promote the State as a destination for aluminium industries and Bhubaneswar as aluminium capital of the country. Chand said the event will provide a mega platform to brainstorm ideas on latest technological advances, Aluminium Roadmap 2030, upstream and downstream integration, discover new opportunities, extensive networking and B2B meetings besides challenges and opportunities in the sector. A world class exhibition on the theme 'Aluminium India' will be organised by Germany-based Reed Exhibitions in association with AAI during the global conference.

The aluminium giants of the country - Nalco, Vedanta and Hindalco - have come together to make the global event a grand success. The conference besides having a world class programme with the theme 'Making Aluminium - Driving Growth and Development' will deliberate on several key topics and issues of aluminium industry with a special session on downstream prospects and emerging applications of aluminium. ALCAN of Canada, ALCOA of USA, CHALIECO and CHINALCO of China, EMAL of Emirates, DUBAL of Dubai, Rio Tinto of London, RUSAL of Russia, Norsk Hydro of Norway and equipment suppliers like FL Smidth of Denmark, SMS of Germany, Danielle, ALMEX, Properzi of Italy and Carbone Savoie of France are expected to participat