Road stretch turns into death trap

By Express News Service

BALASORE: An inordinate delay in completion of 3-km road from Baruna Singh Mahanala bridge to Sahardha in Remuna of the district has led to resentment among commuters. Work on the road, which had started three years ago with an estimated budget of `1.75 crore, was scheduled to be completed in May 2016. However, till now, only 80 per cent work has been completed. Sources said work on the road was started in April 2015 to connect it with Inchudi village, 19 km from Balasore town, which is famous for the historic Salt ‘Satyagraha’ of 1930.

Around 60,000 people from Talapada, Inchudi, Baruna Singh, Kulinga, Tundara and Maharajpur villages are depending on the road for commuting. But due to delay in completion of the road, commuters are facing a hard time as several stretches have turned into death traps. Locals alleged that a 200-metre stretch near Mohapatrasahi has turned into a death trap with frequent mishaps taking place at the spot. Engineers of the department concerned and the contractor have misappropriated money meant for the work, they added.

Though several requests have been made to the district administration, no step has been taken so far. Shockingly, despite road work remaining incomplete, the Rural Development department has cleared the bills of the contractor, they said and threatened to resort to agitation if the administration fails to complete the road work by August 15. Assistant Engineer of the department Ashwini Dandapat said the 200-metre stretch of the road has not been completed due to land dispute. While locals have demanded a Vigilance probe into the matter, action will be initiated against the officials involved in the irregularities, he added.