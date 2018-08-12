Home States Odisha

Road stretch turns into death trap

An inordinate delay in completion of 3-km road from Baruna Singh Mahanala bridge to Sahardha in Remuna of the district has led to resentment among commuters. Work on the road, which had started three years ago with an estimated budget of `1.75 crore, was scheduled to be completed in May

Published: 12th August 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE:   An inordinate delay in completion of 3-km road from Baruna Singh Mahanala bridge to Sahardha in Remuna of the district has led to resentment among commuters. Work on the road, which had started three years ago with an estimated budget of `1.75 crore, was scheduled to be completed in May 2016. However, till now, only 80 per cent work has been completed. Sources said work on the road was started in April 2015 to connect it with Inchudi village, 19 km from Balasore town, which is famous for the historic Salt ‘Satyagraha’ of 1930.

Around 60,000 people from Talapada, Inchudi, Baruna Singh, Kulinga, Tundara and Maharajpur villages are depending on the road for commuting. But due to delay in completion of the road, commuters are facing a hard time as several stretches have turned into death traps. Locals alleged that a 200-metre stretch near Mohapatrasahi has turned into a death trap with frequent mishaps taking place at the spot. Engineers of the department concerned and the contractor have misappropriated money meant for the work, they added.

Though several requests have been made to the district administration, no step has been taken so far. Shockingly, despite road work remaining incomplete, the Rural Development department has cleared the bills of the contractor, they said and threatened to resort to agitation if the administration fails to complete the road work by August 15. Assistant Engineer of the department Ashwini Dandapat said the 200-metre stretch of the road has not been completed due to land dispute. While locals have demanded a Vigilance probe into the matter, action will be initiated against the officials involved in the irregularities, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual