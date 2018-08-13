Depression over Bay, more shower likely

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Odisha on Sunday disrupting normal life, even as the Meteorological department forecast more showers during next 24 hours under the influence of a low pressure.

Incessant rain pounded many places in the coastal and southern districts including Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput districts. North Odisha districts Balasore and Mayurbhanj also recorded heavy rainfall.

According to the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi, the average rainfall recorded in the State in the last 24 hours was 13.3 mm. Six districts received average rainfall of above 20 mm, while average rainfall in 23 districts remained below 20 mm. With this, the cumulative average rainfall in the State from June 1 till date has reached a surplus of 5.1 per cent over the long-term average rainfall, the SRC office said.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Bargarh, Khurda and Nayagarh districts due to formation of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours.

“The cyclonic circulation over South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts now lies over north coastal Odisha and its neighbourhood. It extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level and is tilting south-southwestwards. Under its influence, a low pressure is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood during next 24 hours,” Met Office said.

Under its impact, heavy rainfall is also expected in north and north coastal districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Sundargarh as well as central coastal districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur till August 15, Met officials informed. All districts have been kept on various levels of alert in view of rain forecast.