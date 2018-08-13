Four killed in lightning

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH/JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as four persons died and one sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in different places of the State on Sunday.

In Athagarh, three farmers Kabi Chandra Bala of Hatamala panchayat, Sanjaya Behera of Bindhanima and Niranjan Behera of Badanauput in Tigiria block were killed due to lightning while working in their paddy fields.

Another youth Sadananda Behera of Badanauput also sustained injuries after being struck by lightning. In Jagatsinghpur district, a cattle herder was killed in lightning at Bacchalo village. The victim, Dusmant Kumar Rout of Bacchalo, was grazing his buffaloes in a field when the mishap took place.