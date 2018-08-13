Government Railway Police yet to get clues on woman’s murder

By Express News Service

PURI: The Government Railway Police (GRP), which is investigating the brutal murder of a woman on a train on June 20, is yet to get any clue even after nearly two months of the incident.

GRP on June 20 had recovered the torso of a woman from a coach of Gunupur Inter-City Express and later in the afternoon the severed head of the woman was recovered from the railway tracks near Delang station.

Police also recovered the blood-stained knife which was used in the murder.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the train, which ran as Puri-Khurda Road passenger on Tuesday night, had returned to Puri from Khurda at around 6 am. It was to leave Puri at 6.30 pm on Wednesday as Gunupur Inter-City Express.

SK Bahinipati, the deputy superintendent of GRP, said the woman was murdered in the running train and more than one person could be involved in the crime. The post mortem report indicated that marks were found on the belly of the deceased woman which indicates that she had gone through labour.

She was wearing white bangles and costly under garments.

A number of police teams visited several railway stations along the south route and examined CCTV footages of the day but nothing substantial was achieved. Despite all efforts, the deceased woman has not yet been identified.