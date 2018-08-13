‘Mission Kapada Gandha’ launched

Home States Odisha

RAYAGADA: In a bid to preserve and promote ‘Kapada Gandha’, the unique ethnic and discerning identification of particularly vulnerable tribal group Dongria Kondh of Rayagada, the district administration on Sunday launched ‘Mission Kapada Gandha’ under the Special Development Council (SDC) on the premises of Tribal Interpretation Centre at Chatikona in Bissamcuttack block.

SDC intends to enhance the production of ‘Kapada Gandha’ with the use of modern technology by imparting training to Dongria Kondh community, particularly women to improve employability. A Dongria woman takes around a month to knit a single shawl. They utilise their leisure time on knitting including embroidery work. Around 235 persons from 16 villages in Kurli and Munikhol gram panchayats weave the shawls.

The mission, which will be funded by the Handloom and Textile department of the State Government with ITDA, Gunupur aims to enhance the market value of the product.  Collector and CEO of SDC Guha Pooam Tapas Kumar, at the launch of the mission, said the Regional Centre of Rayagada has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the department concerned for modernisation of ‘Kapada Gandha’ along with maintaining its original and virgin quality, design and technique as it reflects the tribals’ culture, traditional faith and belief.

She said since the unique art runs the risk of extinction, necessary training and marketing is required to restore the same. Nodal Officer-cum-PA ITDA Rayagada Prabir Kumar Naik said the strategy of implementation of the project involves creating awareness among unemployed youths and Dongria women ans also  workshops and exposure visits to weaving sectors. On the occasion, the logo of SDC Rayagada was unveiled by the guests.

