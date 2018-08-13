Home States Odisha

Normal life affected in jeypore due to rainfall

With 160 mm rainfall recorded in just two hours, life in Jeypore sub-division was thrown out of gear on Sunday.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With 160 mm rainfall recorded in just two hours, life in Jeypore sub-division was thrown out of gear on Sunday.

Monsoon has been active since two months. The intensity of rainfall on Sunday flooded roads in both rural and urban areas bringing vehicular traffic to an abrupt halt. Agriculture lands were submerged in knee-deep water in different places of Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Borrigumma areas damaging transplanted paddy.

The stretch of National Highway from Jeypore to Borrigumma bore the brunt of the rainfall with the road turning into potholes.

Sources said Jeypore sub-division had witnessed such heavy rains five years back.  Agriculture department sources informed that rains would continue for the next couple of days in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless