Normal life affected in jeypore due to rainfall

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With 160 mm rainfall recorded in just two hours, life in Jeypore sub-division was thrown out of gear on Sunday.

Monsoon has been active since two months. The intensity of rainfall on Sunday flooded roads in both rural and urban areas bringing vehicular traffic to an abrupt halt. Agriculture lands were submerged in knee-deep water in different places of Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Borrigumma areas damaging transplanted paddy.

The stretch of National Highway from Jeypore to Borrigumma bore the brunt of the rainfall with the road turning into potholes.

Sources said Jeypore sub-division had witnessed such heavy rains five years back. Agriculture department sources informed that rains would continue for the next couple of days in the area.