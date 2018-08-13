Home States Odisha

Quarry blast toll rises to 6

The death toll of labourers from Ganjam in the stone quarry blast in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh has gone up to six.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The death toll of labourers from Ganjam in the stone quarry blast in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh has gone up to six.

Ramachandra Nahak (50), who was critically injured in the blast and was admitted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. The deceased’s son Biswanath, who was attending to his father at the hospital, alleged negligence in treatment. He said even as both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments had assured free treatment to the victims of the blast, the doctors at the hospital in Visakhapatnam asked him to arrange medicines and injections costing more than `9,000.
Biswanath said since he had spent all the money, he approached Odisha officials for help.

“However, my father died before any help could reach us”, he alleged. Ramachandra’s body was cremated at his native BT Nuagaon village. The district administration gave `10,000 to his family from the Red Cross fund.

The residents of the village said the deceased’s family should be given compensation of `5 lakh announced by Andhra Pradesh and `2 lakh announced by Odisha Government for those killed in the tragedy. Six labourers from BT Nuagaon, Jharedi Gobindapur and Diandein villages under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district were taken to Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh to work in a stone quarry by a local labour contractor Kailash Nahak.

While three of them, Bhima Nahak (30), Duryodhan Nahak (42) and Manoranjan Nahak (22) died in the blast on August 3, three others, Rajendra Nahak (40), Pandab Lenka (40) and Ramchandra Nahak (50), who were injured critically, were admitted to Kurnool hospital. Later Rajendra died while undergoing treatment. On August 10, Ramchandra and Pandab were shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Pandab died on  way to hospital and  Ramchandra breathed his last on Saturday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless