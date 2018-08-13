Home States Odisha

SCB Medical College's sleep disorder lab closed for past 8 months

As per reports, the lab was set up in the Physiology Department and it started operation in March 2013. Dr Arpita Priyadarshini of the department was in-charge of the lab which aims to address sleep d

Published: 13th August 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Patients suffering from sleep disorders are being deprived of availing treatment as the only Government-run lab in the entire Eastern India functioning from SCB Medical College and Hospital here has been shut down for the last eight months.

As per reports, the lab was set up in the Physiology Department and it started operation in March 2013. Dr Arpita Priyadarshini of the department was in-charge of the lab which aims to address sleep disorders, including insomnia (loss of sleep) and sleep apnoea (sleep disorder which occurs due to breathing problem).

Considering the high inflow of patients, a sleep disorder OPD was opened in November 2015 and it was running for two days a week on each Wednesday and Friday. Contracts were also made for supply of modern machineries and equipment for an advanced research lab.

Sources said the department had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and Kanpur for upgradation and modernisation of the lab to deal with 88 types of sleep disorders. However, things went wrong after Dr Arpita Priyadarshini got her promotion and transferred to Balangir Medical College and Hospital in December 2017.

Since then, the lab has been shut down and patients visiting the clinic for consultation are being forced to return back from the gate.
Sources said though Head of Physiology Department Prof Bipin Pradhan had written a letter to the State Government three months back to make it functional, no step has been taken in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless