Sexual abuse in shelter homes: Odisha DGP directs SPs to conduct verification of all CCIs

By UNI

BHUBANESHWAR: Apprehending sexual abuse of shelter homes in Odisha, Director General of Police R P Sharma on Monday directed verification of all Childcare institutions (CCIs)in the state.

In the backdrop of news reports that some inmates of shelter homes are sexually abused in Deoria in UP and Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Mr Sharma has categorically instructed all SPs including SRP Rourkela and Cuttack as well as DCP Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for a thorough verification of Child Care Institutions situated in their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP has instructed the SP of Police to constitute a team comprising officers of IUCAW (Investigative Unit on Crimes Against Women) / IAHTU ( Integrated Anti Human Trafficking Unit)/SJPU (Special Juvenile Police Unit) including lady officers of the District for verification of shelter homes on a priority basis and submit the visit reports.

He, however, ordered that no one should be unnecessarily harassed during this exercise.

In case any incident of sexual abuse of children comes to light, immediate and stringent legal action must follow without and delay, Mr Sharma said.

According to section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2005, if any person who is in charge of a child shelter home or the Child Care Institutions assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or willfully neglects the child shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine of rupees one lakh or both,the DGP said.

In section 19 of the POCSO Act, 2012, any person who apprehends that an offence under the Act is likely to be committed or has knowledge that such offence has been committed, he shall provide such information to Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) and to the local police, Mr.Sharma clarified.

In order to streamline the activities of CCIs and to check the children & shelter homes, the visiting teams, the DGP said should collect information on the staffing pattern and registers maintained by the shelter homes containing details of the inmates and organizers.

The team, he said should also collect the detail source of finance, Safety measures like boundary wall, CCTV Surveillance, functions organised by the CCIs, persons frequently visiting the centre and purpose of such visits.

This apart, the team also study the communication system like internet facility, cell phones, televisions available in the CCIs, medical facilities and details of special doctors and nurse appointed for the purpose.

The visiting teams, the DGP said should also verify the records and actual children available in the shelter homes. The interaction with the inmates shall be in a free and congenial atmosphere.

One lady officer needs to interact with the female inmates. The inmates shall be specially asked if they have any complaint especially in terms of sexual abuse. The visiting teams must behave politely with inmates as well as the management.

The District SPs, Mr.Sharma said may request the Collectors to depute CDPO or any other officer to join the team during the visit.

The DGP has instructed the SPs to review this matter on weekly basis and submit a report to State Police Headquarters.

The SP should sensitize the Police Officers in their districts and keep a sharp watch in this matter to avoid any complaint of sexual harassment of inmates in shelter homes, he said.