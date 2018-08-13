Teachers of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employees’ United Forum to resume stir from August 16

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Teachers under the aegis of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employees’ United Forum on Sunday threatened to resume their indefinite strike from August 16 over non-fulfilment of their earlier demands.

Issuing a statement, president of the forum Pabitra Mahala said though the State Government abolished the ‘faulty’ block-grant system and introduced grant-in-aid (GIA) following a series of protest by the teachers, provision under GIA has become another cause of concern. “As per the new system, teachers’ employment in GIA educational institutions will be considered from the date of its implementation. Accordingly, those teachers who have been working for last 20-25 years at a minimal pay or without pay will be left in lurch,” Mahala said.

“In the absence of service condition and provision of pension for retired teachers, the new system is just another faulty scheme of the Government. A protest will be launched which will continue till all our demands are fulfilled,” he said. If the Government continues with its dilly-dallying approach, all schools and colleges across the State will remain close, they threatened and demanded immediate intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to resolve the issue.