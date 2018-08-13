Home States Odisha

Youth carries brother’s body on bike for autopsy

In a shocking incident,  a youth was forced to carry the dead body of his brother on a motorcycle for postmortem to the hospital on Sunday.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking incident,  a youth was forced to carry the dead body of his brother on a motorcycle for postmortem to the hospital on Sunday.

Sources said Dusmant Kumar Rout (42) of Bacchali village under Naugaon police limits was struck by lightning while he was grazing his buffaloes. He was shifted to Naugaon hospital by the locals where doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, Naugaon police seized the body and referred it to Jagatsinghpur hospital for post mortem. However, no arrangements were made for carrying the body to the hospital. The deceased’s family members tried to avail an ambulance for the purpose but in vain.

Later, the family members tried to carry the body from Naugaon to Jagatsinghpur in an auto-rickshaw but the vehicle developed some technical snags.  It was then that Dusmant’s brother Gobind Rout and his colleague carried the body on a motorcycle to Jagatsinghpur hospital for post mortem. They then returned from the hospital to the village with the body covering a distance of 40 km on their motorcycle.

