Home States Odisha

Biju Janata Dal snubs party leaders for speaking out of turn

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday approved the water aerodrome projects at Chilika in the State and Sardar Sarovar Project in Gujarat in the first phase.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Hours after leaders of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) questioned the water aerodrome project at Chilika, the ruling party snubbed them stating that it would take a view on the issue after reviewing the details.The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday approved the water aerodrome projects at Chilika in the State and Sardar Sarovar Project in Gujarat in the first phase.On Monday, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty and Brahmagiri MLA Sanjay Dasburma opposed the project. While Dasburma said the project would affect bio-diversity, Mohanty echoed similar sentiments stating that Chilika does not require sea aeroplanes.

Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Panda was more guarded in his response to the issue and felt that such a project needs to be dealt with care since it concerns bio-diversity. “No one has sought my opinion on the project and I came to know about it from media reports,” he told mediapersons.
However, the BJD top brass did not take to these comments by the party leaders kindly. A senior leaders said, the comments by the leaders are personal while the party will comment on it only after going through the details of the project.

“Chilika is a Ramsar site and an ecological treasure trove of Asia. The lagoon is also an important landmark in international identity of Odisha. The BJD will comment on the issue after going through the details of the project, environmental impact and effect it may have on the livelihood of fishermen dependent on Chilika as well as local community sustainability,” a party spokesperson said.

The regional party maintained that it is for development of the State but at the same time projects have to be sustainable taking into the account the ecology of Chilka. “We will wait till we receive all details about this project and then place our formal view in this regard,” the spokesperson said.In June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had issued guidelines for prescribing licence for water aerodromes. Since no market research is available on demand for such facilities, the two projects will be taken up on a pilot basis, the Union Ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biju Janata Dal water aerodrome project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener