Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik invites Chinese delegation to conclave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday invited a Chinese delegation to the ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave to be held later this year, an official said.A six-member Fujian delegation led by H U Changsheng (head of the organisation of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee) met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to seek business ties with the State.The Chief Minister said resource-rich Odisha is one of the top three States of the country in attracting manufacturing investments.

Explaining the conducive business environment, infrastructure and skilled manpower in Odisha, the Chief Minister said the State intends to facilitate growth in six focus sectors - food processing, electronic manufacturing, petro-chemical, textile, metal downstream and tourism.

He informed the delegation that a team from the State, led by Industries Minister Anant Das will visit Fuzhou on August 31 to showcase the investment opportunities to Chinese industries. He also sought the support of Fujian provincial Government for a successful visit of the Odisha delegation.

The second edition of the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave will be held between November 11 and 15 in Bhubaneswar.