Dengue panic in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Dengue cases are on the rise in Ladugaon village under Kokasara tehsil of Kalahandi district. On Monday, 94 blood samples of persons suffering from fever were collected for test and 44 of them found dengue positive. Besides, 12 cases of malaria have been recorded in the village.A special ward has been created in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where 13 dengue patients have been admitted. Six medical teams are camping in the village to treat patients suffering from fever.

Steps are being taken on a war footing to eliminate mosquito larvae through spraying and fogging. Awareness drive has been started to make people aware of the importance of maintaining a clean environment and getting rid of stagnated water.

Kalahandi Collector Harsad Parag along with Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Saroj Kumar Tihadi visited the affected village on Monday and reviewed the situation. The Collector said a special sanitation drive has been launched in the village and focus is now on creating awareness among students. The first period in primary schools every Monday will be devoted to creating awareness among children about health and hygiene related issues. The CDMO said if need arises, patients will be treated at Ladugaon primary health centre apart from the new dengue ward at DHH.

53 affected in Gajapati

Paralakhemundi: A resident of Singipur village under Kasinagar block succumbed to dengue at a private hospital in Srikakulam on Sunday. The deceased is Ch. Chintada (36). Locals said three more persons of the village have died due to dengue and 200 more have been affected by the disease. However, the Chief District Medical Officer BB Panigrahy and District Malaria Officer C Kanungo, who visited the village on Monday, refuted that none of the three deaths were because of dengue. They said the three persons died due to other reasons. So far, blood samples of 276 persons from the block were collected for test and 53 of them were found dengue positive, the officials informed and added that all the affected persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment. Health teams are camping in Sidhamadanga and Singipur - the worst affected villages in Kasinagar.