Ganjam Bar seeks funds for Rly line

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam Bar Association (GBA) on Monday renewed its demand for sanctioning of funds for a railway line between Berhampur and Sambalpur. The association, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought funds for the 240 km railway line which will connect four parliamentary constituencies including Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal and Sambalpur and benefit people residing in remote areas, said GBA president Mohan Singari. The Railway Ministry had conducted a survey for laying the railway line in 2010-11 but no funds have been sanctioned for the project so far.

Singari said the line between Berhampur in South Odisha and Sambalpur in Western Odisha will help develop the economy of the districts and also provide low-cost travel options to people including tribals besides creating employment opportunities

. “The Niti Aayog has stressed connecting backward districts across the country with rail lines. Since both Berhampur and Sambalpur have a sizeable population, the railway line will prove immensely beneficial for the people,” he added.Singari said several railway projects proposed for Ganjam are yet to be approved by the Ministry though it earns considerable revenue from the district.