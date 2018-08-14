Locals panic as high tides erode beaches

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as low pressure induced rains have affected normal life across Ganjam district for the last couple of days, high tide in sea at Gopalpur has led to panic among locals. The residents of a coastal village Ramayapatana are a worried lot as high tides have eroded a sizeable portion of the beach. Janardhan, a resident of the area, said intermittent rain and high tides have posed serious problems for the fishermen. Due to rough sea, they are unable to venture into the sea. Warning of more rain in next few days has added to their concerns, he added. Sources said a portion of a hotel’s compound wall in Gopalpur collapsed due to high tide.

The sea-side town, a major tourist attraction, lacks adequate measures for protection of the beach from high tides. Usually the sea remains rough from the end of July to October every year. High tides had eroded around 50 metres of the beach between 1999 and 2007. During the period, a special team had inspected the beach and submitted a proposal to the Government for construction of a synthetic guard wall along the 2 km stretch of the sea beach.

The construction of the guard wall at an estimated cost of `100 crore was proposed to be undertaken by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). But later, the task was entrusted to Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) and accordingly CDR was prepared. But the proposal has been gathering dust.

Meanwhile, Doppler radar centre officer in-charge BK Tripathy said heavy rains with wind speed of 40-45 kmph are likely to lash the coastal areas upto August 15. “As the sea will remain rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea,” he said.