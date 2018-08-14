Man swept away in drain, dies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was swept away in an overflowing drain in the city on Monday. Though he was rescued by Fire personnel and rushed to hospital, he succumbed.According to sources, 55-year-old Harihar Patnaik from Pichupadia slum in the Capital was crossing an overflowing drain in his area when he was swept away under the force of gushing rain water.

Fire personnel rescued Patnaik from the drain in an unconscious condition and rushed him to the Capital Hospital. But 20 minutes after his admission to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead. “Water in the drain near Pichupada slum in Unit VI area was overflowing due to heavy rain. When Patnaik tried to cross the drain to reach his home, he was swept away by the current,” a Fire department official said. In a similar incident, a nine-year-old boy had died after he fell into an overflowing drain near Mumtaz Ali High School under Nayapalli police limits in 2015.