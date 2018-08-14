Maoists counter-attack, accuse police of aiding ganja farming

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI :Launching a poster campaign, the CPI (Maoist) has accused Malkangiri police of promoting ganja culture in the district. In a series of posters at RSC-10 junction and RSC-6 school under Chitrakonda police limits on Monday, the outlawed outfit said that each police station pockets `1-3 lakh from ganja farming. The Maoists further alleged that Excise officials were also taking bribe of `8 lakhs from hemp growers and demanded a ban on ganja cultivation in the district. They suggested that farmers should be encouraged to grow paddy and millets.

Ganja is being cultivated in large scale in inaccessible hilly terrains in Paplur, Kurmanur and Kapatuti panchyats under Chitrakonda police limits. Refuting the allegation, SP Jagmohan Meena blamed the Maoists for encouraging ganja cultivation in the district. “Ganja is one of the major sources of funding for the Maoists and they are providing protection to the ganja mafia in the areas where they operate. All areas except those having Maoist presence have been made free from ganja cultivation,” Meena said.

The SP further said police have this year seized 13,687 kg of ganja and arrested 104 persons under NDPS Act while 53 cases have been filed in different police stations of the district. This apart, cannabis cultivation spread over 243 hectares has also been destroyed by police.