Home States Odisha

Minister reviews delayed projects

 Minister for Works, Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick visited Allipingal bridge over Devi river on Monday and took stock of its condition. He also held a review meeting and directed local officials an

Published: 14th August 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Minister for Works, Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick visited Allipingal bridge over Devi river on Monday and took stock of its condition. He also held a review meeting and directed local officials and engineers to expedite renovation work of the 18-km Balibhanuri-Sikharghat road. Constructed in 1997, Allipingal bridge is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance. While it is riddled with a number of potholes, cracks have developed between the joints posing threat to the people using it. Sources said repair of the bridge has been delayed because of unwillingness of contractors to take up the work due to threat of anti-socials and collection of extortion money. 

Similarly, the Balibhanuri-Sikharghat road, which links Puri with Jagatsinghpur district, has turned into a death trap due to lack of maintenance. The road via Naugaon is considered as the lifeline of people of both the districts. It is the shortest route to reach various tourist and religious places including Maa Mangala temple at Kakatpur, Sun Temple at Konark and Lord Jagannath at Puri.

On the day, the Minister interacted with locals and assured them of repair if Allipingal bridge. The widening work of Jagatsinghpur-Allipingal road would also be taken up soon, he said. Mallick directed engineers of Works department to expedite repair and widening of Balibhanuri-Sikharghat road. 

Besides, the Minister reviewed construction works of a road and hostels in Naugaon polytechnic college. Lack of supervision, negligence of officials and non-availability of land have delayed several construction works in the district’s lone polytechnic college, sources said.Among others, Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board Bishnu Das accompanied the Minister and participated in the review meeting with officials and engineers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener