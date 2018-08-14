Minister reviews delayed projects

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Minister for Works, Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick visited Allipingal bridge over Devi river on Monday and took stock of its condition. He also held a review meeting and directed local officials and engineers to expedite renovation work of the 18-km Balibhanuri-Sikharghat road. Constructed in 1997, Allipingal bridge is in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance. While it is riddled with a number of potholes, cracks have developed between the joints posing threat to the people using it. Sources said repair of the bridge has been delayed because of unwillingness of contractors to take up the work due to threat of anti-socials and collection of extortion money.

Similarly, the Balibhanuri-Sikharghat road, which links Puri with Jagatsinghpur district, has turned into a death trap due to lack of maintenance. The road via Naugaon is considered as the lifeline of people of both the districts. It is the shortest route to reach various tourist and religious places including Maa Mangala temple at Kakatpur, Sun Temple at Konark and Lord Jagannath at Puri.

On the day, the Minister interacted with locals and assured them of repair if Allipingal bridge. The widening work of Jagatsinghpur-Allipingal road would also be taken up soon, he said. Mallick directed engineers of Works department to expedite repair and widening of Balibhanuri-Sikharghat road.

Besides, the Minister reviewed construction works of a road and hostels in Naugaon polytechnic college. Lack of supervision, negligence of officials and non-availability of land have delayed several construction works in the district’s lone polytechnic college, sources said.Among others, Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board Bishnu Das accompanied the Minister and participated in the review meeting with officials and engineers.