More BSF troops to patrol Malkangiri's Swabhiman areas

After successful completion of Gurupriya Bridge project, the Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Monday said more personnel will be deployed in Swabhiman areas (erstwhile cut off

Published: 14th August 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:01 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After successful completion of Gurupriya Bridge project, the Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Monday said more personnel will be deployed in Swabhiman areas (erstwhile cut off areas) of Malkangiri district targeting the Maoist hideouts there.The force has been able to contain Maoist movement and corner them in some pockets of the area, said BSF Special Operations, IG, Ashwini Kumar Singh. “Maoist are concentrated in North Swabhiman area and Bhejangiwada forest area of Kalimela of Malkangiri district and Tulisi RF, Pottangi and Narayanpatna area of Koraput district,” Singh said, adding, “More troops will be deployed in the area targeting their hideouts.”

Singh said, BSF troops equipped with sophisticated weapons and gadgets are toiling round-the-clock to maintain strict vigil on the newly constructed Gurupriya bridge which was under Maoist threat. “From patrolling in the night to keeping surveillance through CCTV cameras, BSF troops are on high alert and are taking adequate measures to protect the bridge from Red rebels,” Singh said, adding “two camps have been set up to guard the bridge which would serve as a lifeline for thousands of people in the remote and inaccessible area of Chitrakonda.”

Anti-Maoist operations in the district will get a boost once the bridge is fully operational. “The security of the bridge still rests with us and for this basic security apparatus is in place. The bridge is under electronic surveillance for which six cameras have been installed with its control command at the nearest operating base.”“We are operating in the deployed areas in well-coordinated and planned manner with State Police forces, Greyhounds and other Paramilitary forces like CRPF and CoBRA. This coordinated effort will be intensified in coming days,” he said.

