Rebels, cops exchange fire in Satkosia

A heavy exchange of fire ensued between armed Maoist cadres and security personnel at Baghamunda forest in Purunakote area under Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday evening.

Published: 14th August 2018

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A heavy exchange of fire ensued between armed Maoist cadres and security personnel at Baghamunda forest in Purunakote area under Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday evening. No casualty or injury was reported from either side till the report was filed. Around 30 Maoists were reportedly present in the area. DIG (North Central range) Narasingha Bhol said the Maoists belong to Sundargarh-Deogarh-Sambalpur Division of the CPI (Maoist) and use Satkosia as their transit route to operate between Jharkhand and Kandhamal.

A week back, police had received information about movement of Maoists in Satkosia under the leadership of Anmol alias Samarji, following the surrender of top cadre Kunu Dehuri. “We decided to strike at them on Monday and CRPF, SOG and DVF jawans were deployed for the purpose. Information about casualty or injury can be known on Tuesday when we search the area,” he said.

