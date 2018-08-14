Sri Jagannath Temple needs to be reformed: District Judge Ambuj Mohan Das

By Express News Service

PURI: A major reform in the overall functioning of Sri Jagannath Temple is the need of the hour, said District Judge Ambuj Mohan Das. Speaking at the inauguration of a mega health camp for saints and sadhus of the holy town on Monday, Das said the rights of devotees thronging the temple should not be curtailed on the pretext of hereditary rights of servitors and tradition. Das said the temple administration and management must ensure hassle-free darshan of the deities by the devotees, timely conduct of prescribed rituals and availability of Mahaprasad.

“Apart from these, the administration should stop servitors from receiving donations and ‘dakshina’ from the devotees. The devotees should not be subjected to harassment and all anti-social activities in the temple should be curbed,” he said, adding unruly activities and chaos in the temple in the name of hereditary rights should not be tolerated and the temple complex must reflect an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Das further said the temple should provide certain services free of cost as is the practice in other important shrines across the country. “The administration should secure the rights of devotees and look after the welfare of the servitors,” he added. The judge’s remarks and observations carry significance as he has been directed by the Supreme Court to file reports and suggestions for improving conditions in the temple. He has already filed a report and his 12 suggestions were incorporated in the interim judgment of the apex court on temple reforms. Das said he has gone through all previous reports and recommendations of commissions appointed by the State Government on the temple affairs and prepared a synthesis. Mahant Subal Charan Das also spoke.

Chhatisa Nijog okays 9 temple reform suggestions

Puri:The Chhatisa Nijog on Monday agreed to implement as many as nine suggestions of Supreme Court for Sri Jagannath temple reforms in letter and spirit. However, there was difference of opinion among the servitors regarding abolition of their hereditary rights to serve the deities, ban on placing of thalis and pitchers for collecting donations from devotees and amendment to the Jagannath Temple Act. Sources said a consensus could not be reached among the servitors on the three points.

The nijog supported the other nine suggestions including making available ‘mahaprasad’ to the devotees, timely completion of all rituals, etc. The servitors will submit their views in writing on the three contentious points to the Amicus Curiae appointed by the apex court over the suggestions for reforms during the latter’s visit on August 30, said sources.