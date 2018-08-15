Government bars students from Independence Day parade 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Tuesday decided not to allow students to participate in the Independence Day parade across the State in view of heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in next 48 hours. In a letter to the Revenue Divisional Commissioners and Collectors, Special Secretary of Home Department Santosh Bala said, “In view of the heavy rainfall and lightning alert, the ceremonial parade on Independence Day at the State Capital as well as in districts and sub-divisional headquarters should be restricted to the participation by police and para-military contingents.” The department also prohibited the exhibition of any cultural or sporting event by the students during the parade.

The district administrations have been asked to take adequate precautionary measures to ensure safety of guests and participants at the venues. The Government’s move came hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness to tackle possible flood-like situation and expressed his concern for children on the Independence Day. “My concern is that lightning should not strike children. So let’s keep the Independence Day functions to the minimum,” Patnaik instructed the officials.

The Chief Minister also directed the Collectors to remain fully prepared to tackle any exigency. After the meeting, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said on Tuesday, heavy showers lashed several parts of the State and it will continue for next 48 hours. Ganjam and Kalahandi districts on Tuesday received maximum rainfall of 71.4 mm and 64.7 mm respectively.

Similarly, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Boudh and Koraput recorded rainfall between 30 mm and 50 mm. All major rivers in the State are flowing below the danger level, he informed. “However, ODRAF and NDRF have remained prepared for handling any eventualities in view of increasing water level in some of the rivers,” he said.