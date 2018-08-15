Government sanctions Rs 155 crore for OPELIP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a focus on improvement in socio-economic condition of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in the State, the Government on Tuesday sanctioned proposals worth `155 crore under Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihoods Imp rovement Pro gramme (OPELIP) for the current financial year.

The fund will be utilised on community empowerment, promotion and strengthening of self-help groups, natural resources management, food and nutrition security, livelihood improvement and community infrastructure development. Chairing a meeting of the State-level managing committee of OPELIP, Chief Secretary A P Padhi directed departments concerned to enhance the living conditions of the target group by implementing the project components in a saturation mode.

Construction of houses, pipe water supply, sanitation, food and nutrition, health and education are some of the components of the project. The project implemented in 2015-16 will continue till 2023-25. The programme is being implemented in all 17 micro project areas located in 12 tribal-dominated districts of the State. The programme will also cover 477 other villages adjoining to micro project areas over a period of eight years, Pati said. The State Government will avail external assistance from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for an amount of `317.37 crore for implementation of OPELIP.