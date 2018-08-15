Home States Odisha

Medal for state cops

At least 29 police personnel from the State will get prestigious police medal this year.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 29 police personnel from the State will get prestigious police medal this year. A notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on the eve of Independence Day said four police officers will receive the President’s Police Medal for their distinguished service.

They are Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of EOW, CB, Bhubaneswar Saroj Kumar Rath, ASP of EOW, CB, Bhubaneswar Gyana Ranjan Mohanty, ASP Vigilance, Cuttack, M Radha Krishna and SI Vigilance, Cuttack Ramesh Chandra Nayak.

This apart, 11 officials will be honoured with Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 14 others will get Police Medal for their meritorious service.

