Noble initiative to feed old and infirm people in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Jati Mohanty and his wife, both in their 70s, of Biman Badu Sahi in the Pilgrim Town had a pleasant surprise on Tuesday noon. A neatly packed tiffin box with freshly cooked meal arrived at their doorstep. And it came with a promise that lunch will be delivered to them at this hour everyday free of cost from now onwards.

For the elderly couple, this was godsend. With meagre means and suffering from age-related problems, they have been struggling to arrange for and prepare food. Many a days, they have simply gone without food. But not anymore.

An NGO initiative Matru Pitru Ahaara Yojana, the first in the state and perhaps in the country too, has now taken upon itself the responsibility to feed elderly and infirm people like Jati Mohanty who have none to take care of them. Launched by Amita Memorial Trust and Nishamani Balukeswar Trust in association with Puri Seva Samiti and Sahi Bhai organisation in Puri, the programme aims to identify such elderly residents and provide them with nutritious hot cooked meals at lunch time.

The programme was rolled out on Tuesday with food delivered to about 10 elderly citizens at their homes. The meal included rice, dal, curry and a salad. Based on the concept of Meals-on-Wheels in the West, this novel philanthropic initiative leverages the power of volunteerism to reach out to the elderly lot.

The brainchild of Founder Trustee of Anita Memorial Trust and noted gastroenterologist Dr Sabyasachi Patnaik, it strives to provide assistance to a section that is fast increasing in numbers but still beyond the radar of welfare schemes. “With societal changes, we now have increasing number of elderly who live alone and also who are deserted by their children. Food is a major concern for them. In the Pilgrim Town, there are free kitchens but most of the old people cannot go to the place due to physical inability or inhibitions. We thus decided to take food to their doorstep,” Dr Patnaik said.

Secretary of Puri Seva Samiti Ipsit Pratihari said there will be no compromise on the quality of food. “The beneficiaries have been identified by youth members of the Sahi Bhai organisation,” he said.