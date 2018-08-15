Home States Odisha

Odisha government bars students from Independence Day parade 

Also prohibits exhibition of cultural or sporting event

Published: 15th August 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Tuesday decided not to allow students to participate in the Independence Day parade across the State in view of heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in next 48 hours. In a letter to the Revenue Divisional Commissioners and Collectors, Special Secretary of Home Department Santosh Bala said, “In view of the heavy rainfall and lightning alert, the ceremonial parade on Independence Day at the State Capital as well as in districts and sub-divisional headquarters should be restricted to the participation by police and para-military contingents.” The department also prohibited the exhibition of any cultural or sporting event by the students during the parade.

The district administrations have been asked to take adequate precautionary measures to ensure safety of guests and participants at the venues. The Government’s move came hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparedness to tackle possible flood-like situation and expressed his concern for children on the Independence Day. “My concern is that lightning should not strike children. So let’s keep the Independence Day functions to the minimum,” Patnaik instructed the officials.

The Chief Minister also directed the Collectors to remain fully prepared to tackle any exigency. After the meeting, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said on Tuesday, heavy showers lashed several parts of the State and it will continue for next 48 hours. Ganjam and Kalahandi districts on Tuesday received maximum rainfall of 71.4 mm and 64.7 mm respectively.

Similarly, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Boudh and Koraput recorded rainfall between 30 mm and 50 mm. All major rivers in the State are flowing below the danger level, he informed. “However, ODRAF and NDRF have remained prepared for handling any eventualities in view of increasing water level in some of the rivers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Odisha Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss