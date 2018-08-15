Ponzi firm manager detained

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Raghunathpur police detained the manager of a ponzi firm for collecting lakhs of rupees from people on the pretext of providing them loans in lieu of fixed deposits.

The agents and staff of the firm Financial Solution, whose office was located at Raghunathpur Bazaar area, convinced the locals to deposit `6,500 for availing a loan of `1 one lakh, `10,000 for `5 lakh and `15,000 for `15 lakh.

They had assured the investors that their loan amount will be disbursed within a month of opening the fixed deposit account. when the investors did not get the assured loan amount, they demanded return of their fixed deposits but the firm’s staff did not pay heed.