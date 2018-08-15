Wanted Maoist gives up arms

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A hardcore Maoist, Purna Chandra Majhi (21) of Khadupani under Boden police limits of the district, surrendered before Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar on Tuesday. Majhi was carrying a reward of `1 lakh on his head.

Informing this to mediapersons, the SP said Majhi alias Aazad was involved in Maoist activities from 2015 and joined Mainpur-Nuapada Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist) in July 2017. Majhi was forcefully inducted in the outfit by the Divisional Committee member Anju and Area Committee member Sunil.

He operated in Nuapada and Gariyabandh in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. He was involved in the two incidents of exchange of fire at Badjhola and Katphar on February 25 and April 7 this year respectively.

Disillusioned with Maoist ideology, he decided to quit the outfit. Majhi will be rehabilitated as per the surrender policy of Odisha Government.

In another development, CRPF and DVF personnel jointly busted a Maoist camp belonging to Mainpur-Nuapada Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist) in Patdhara reserve forest near Kundanjhariya village under Sinapali police limits. A single shot rifle, nine detonators, three gelatin sticks, electric wires, a battery, two packets of air rifle bullet, four arrows and Maoist literature were seized from the camp. The SP said police had received information about movement of Maoists in the forest.