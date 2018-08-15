Why water aerodrome at Chilika is a bad plan?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As outrage over the proposed water aerodrome at Chilika builds up, a question remains - was a feasibility study carried out for the project before sanction was accorded by the Ministry of Civil Aviation?

If sources are to go by, the Ministry only took into consideration data and information related to tourism at Chilika but did not take on board the key stakeholder, Forest and Environment Department of the State. Although there has been claims by the the Civil Aviation Ministry about a joint team conducting a study, Chilika Development Authority (CDA) was apparently not consulted.

Chilika, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, is an ecological hotspot for more reasons than one. It saw congregation of close to 9 lakh birds during the last winter. For a majority of resident bird species, the 1100 sq km lagoon is a prime breeding site. It also holds a notified protected area, Nalabana Bird Sanctuary, which is spread over 15 sq km.

The lake supports over 225 birds, 260 fish apart from 37 reptile and amphibian and 18 mammal species besides a large varieties of flora.

“Chilika is ecologically too fragile and precious for such experiments. Besides direct risks that are associated with plying aircraft in an area known for its mass congregation of birds, fuel and lubricant spills, emissions, noise pollution etc, ancillary development that will precede and follow the setting up of an aerodrome will only negatively impact the lake’s ecology,” says conservationist Aditya Chandra Panda.

Such an aerodrome would require water runway for landing and take-off while associated facilities would have to be developed for docking sea aeroplanes, taxiway, apron, tourists’ entry check-in, re-fuelling, beacon lighting, offices, staff buildings among many things.

Top sources in the Forest and Environment Department say the sonic boom generated by aircraft during landing and take-off can have serious impact on birds as well as the endangered Irrawaddy dolphins. The lagoon happens to be biggest habitat for the cetacean species.

“Such kind of a project in a coastal eco-system like Chilika requires in-depth ecological study. And such a study would require an entire year. The brackish water lagoon is not just a tourism attraction, it is an ecological hotspot. Wintering ground for migratory birds apart, it is a major spawning ground for commercial aquatic species and provides livelihood for two lakh fishers people. It can not be compromised,” said the sources.

The guidelines that Civil Aviation Ministry issued for water aerodrome licensing in June include a bird hazard plan and considering that Chilika attracts close to a million avian guests every winter, which also happens to be the peak tourist season, the project appears a bad plan.

Besides, seaplanes have limited passenger carrying capacity which means that such a project may not add significantly to tourism. Besides, Chilika is extremely well-connected by road communication.

Contacted, Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Sandip Tripathi said, “So far, we have not received any official word on it, nor have been contacted. We will be able to comment only after receiving any official communique from the Centre.”