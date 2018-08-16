Two die, three missing as rains pound Odisha

Sudarshan Moharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least two people died while three others went missing as low pressure induced heavy rains pounded various parts of Odisha on Wednesday. Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said as many as 32 blocks in five districts faced serious inundation.

Thirteen blocks in Koraput, nine in Kalahandi, five in Nawarangpur, three in Malkangiri and two in Balangir were severely affected by the heavy showers. In Koraput, a resident of Rajubedei village under Similiguda Manguli Muduli drowned while one person went missing at Patahandi river in Boriduma block. The other death was reported from Kalahandi where torrential rain claimed the life of Sadashib Sahu, a resident of Bargaon.

Three blocks in Koraput recorded over 100 mm rainfall with Koraput Sadar and Kotpad recorded 154mm and 161mm rain respectively. Around 2,500 people were affected due to heavy showers at Koraput, Lamtaput, Pottangi, Nandapur, Dasmanthpur, Laxmipur, Similiguda, Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Boipariguda in the district. As many as 45 houses were completely damaged.

In Kotpad block, a culvert connecting Pakhanaguda and Sargiguda was washed away leaving the road cut off. NH- 26 from Boriguma to Kotpad near Bijapur disrupted was washed while a PWD road over Nilabadi Nala was swept away by heavy rains. Communication between Bandhugaon and Rayagada via Kumbhariput was cut off.

The Boipariguda-Guptewar main road was also cut off due to washing away of the culvert. Pictured remained the same in Kalahandi as heavy rain crippled normal life at Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Kalamunda, M Rampur, Narla, Lanjigarh, Kalampur, Thuamul Rampur and Junagarh in the district. As many as 2000 people were evacuated to safer places.

The SRC office said an ODRAF team moved to Junagarh block while another team was deployed at Kesinga block for rescue operations.

Over 7500 person were also affected due to rain in Nabarangpur district where around 20 houses were totally damaged. Sources said, Nabarangpur town is virtually water-logged and water flowing overtopped NH 26 near Nabarangpur Sub Jail.

"All field officers are on alert in case there is a rise of water due to the opening of gates of Indravati reservoir. If required, residents of about 16 villages from Tentulikhunti, Nandahandi and Kosagumuda blocks will be shifted," the district administration said.

Villages located close to Indravati river and adjoining nullahs are likely to be affected if reservoir water is released by Indravati Dam authority, sources said. Rain has also affected various parts of Malkangiri and Bolangir severely. In Bonda hills of Malkangiri, heavy rains led to landslide and uprooting of trees. Mudulipada police and firefighters removed the trees from the ghat road.

SRC Bishnupada Sethi said, apart from deployment of disaster response forces, arrangements of free kitchen and temporary shelters have been made in these districts. Authorities have kept a close eye on the situation, he added.