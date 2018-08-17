53 dengue cases in J’singhpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Dengue cases are on the rise in Kanaguli village under Kunjkothi panchayat of Ersama block.

With a large number of people suffering from dengue, a team of health officials, led by Medical Officer of Ersama CHC, Pramod Kumar Nayak, visited the village on Monday and collected blood samples of the affected people.

Chief District Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Patnaik said dengue outbreak in the village is a result of unhygienic conditions in which the locals live. Many areas in the village have stagnant water and locals are not cleaning them on regular basis, he said, adding that of 32 cases, 18 villagers tested dengue positive a few days back.

A total of 53 dengue positive cases have been reported from the village till Thursday. Awareness drive has been started in the village to make people aware of maintaining a clean environment.