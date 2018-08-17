Home States Odisha

53 dengue cases in J’singhpur

Dengue cases are on the rise in Kanaguli village under Kunjkothi panchayat of Ersama block.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Dengue cases are on the rise in Kanaguli village under Kunjkothi panchayat of Ersama block.

With a large number of people suffering from dengue, a team of health officials, led by Medical Officer of Ersama CHC, Pramod Kumar Nayak, visited the village on Monday and collected blood samples of the affected people.

Chief District Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Patnaik said dengue outbreak in the village is a result of unhygienic conditions in which the locals live. Many areas in the village have stagnant water and locals are not cleaning them on regular basis, he said, adding that of 32 cases, 18 villagers tested dengue positive a few days back.

A total of 53 dengue positive cases have been reported from the village till Thursday. Awareness drive has been started in the village to make people aware of  maintaining a clean environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career