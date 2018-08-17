Home States Odisha

‘Chhena poda, prawn were his favourites from Odisha’

The former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has a special connection with the State and its food.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has a special connection with the State and its food. Revealing about his liking for Odisha food, former Balasore MP and president of Utkal Bharat Kharavela Swain said Atal Ji liked Chhena poda, Chhena jhilli and Rasabali besides the dishes prepared with prawns from the brackish water of the State.

Condoling the passing away of a stalwart of Indian politics, Swain said “My association with him strengthened after he became chairman of NDA. I met him time and again. He was a great food lover. Most of the time I took sweet dishes and prawn for him.

Though as a matter of formality he was saying what is the necessity, but I knew he was a foodie and very fond of these items. I always wanted that the best cuisines, the sweets of the State should be tasted by him,” he recalled. In 2002, when he was the Prime Minister, Atal Ji wanted Swain to become a minister in his council.

“I was also given a hint about that. Then there was opposition from some quarters and my name was dropped. But Atal Ji categorically told if Swain will not become minister from Odisha, no else will. No he did not make any other person after Debendra Pradhan resigned,” the bureaucratturned politician added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career