‘Chhena poda, prawn were his favourites from Odisha’

BHUBANESWAR: The former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has a special connection with the State and its food. Revealing about his liking for Odisha food, former Balasore MP and president of Utkal Bharat Kharavela Swain said Atal Ji liked Chhena poda, Chhena jhilli and Rasabali besides the dishes prepared with prawns from the brackish water of the State.

Condoling the passing away of a stalwart of Indian politics, Swain said “My association with him strengthened after he became chairman of NDA. I met him time and again. He was a great food lover. Most of the time I took sweet dishes and prawn for him.

Though as a matter of formality he was saying what is the necessity, but I knew he was a foodie and very fond of these items. I always wanted that the best cuisines, the sweets of the State should be tasted by him,” he recalled. In 2002, when he was the Prime Minister, Atal Ji wanted Swain to become a minister in his council.

“I was also given a hint about that. Then there was opposition from some quarters and my name was dropped. But Atal Ji categorically told if Swain will not become minister from Odisha, no else will. No he did not make any other person after Debendra Pradhan resigned,” the bureaucratturned politician added.