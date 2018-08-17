Farmers, women and youth our priority: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Peace is the base of development while infrastructure, social security and empowerment are our mantra and farmers, women and youth - our priority, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while hoisting the National Flag here during the 72th Independence Day celebration.

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Naveen said farmers, women and youth, on whom the State’s growth relies, are the priority of his Government. The Government is providing loan to farmers, women and youth at one per cent interest.

Stating that Odisha has created a new identity Naveen said, “After the success of Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, the city will host another international event - Hockey World Cup - in November. It is a matter of pride for us”.

Naveen also took to twitter to convey his greetings to all on Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters and martyred jawans of the country urging all to safeguard country’s peace and unity. “Wishes on 72nd #IndependenceDay. Let’s remember to upkeep high principles of our freedom fighters & safeguard peace & unity above all,” he tweeted.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister decorated policemen, fire personnel and two brave children with medals at a glittering event at Jaydev Bhawan here.

Other Ministers also took part in the ceremonies held at district level. The Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm across Odisha amid tight security, particularly in Maoist-hit districts. However, in view of incessant rain and lightning alert, the State Government had cancelled parade programme of school and college students across the State. Only police and paramilitary forces were allowed to participate.