Home States Odisha

Farmers, women and youth our priority: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Peace is the base of development while infrastructure, social security and empowerment are our mantra and farmers, women and youth - our priority, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while hoisting the

Published: 17th August 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with recipients of President’s medals at Jaydev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Peace is the base of development while infrastructure, social security and empowerment are our mantra and farmers, women and youth - our priority, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while hoisting the National Flag here during the 72th Independence Day celebration.
Addressing a gathering on Wednesday at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Naveen said farmers, women and youth, on whom the State’s growth relies, are the priority of his Government. The Government is providing loan to farmers, women and youth at one per cent interest.

Stating that Odisha has created a new identity Naveen said, “After the success of Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, the city will host another international event - Hockey World Cup - in November. It is a matter of pride for us”.

Naveen also took to twitter to convey his greetings to all on Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters and martyred jawans of the country urging all to safeguard country’s peace and unity. “Wishes on 72nd #IndependenceDay. Let’s remember to upkeep high principles of our freedom fighters & safeguard peace & unity above all,” he tweeted.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister decorated policemen, fire personnel and two brave children with medals at a glittering event at Jaydev Bhawan here.

Other Ministers also took part in the ceremonies held at district level. The Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm across Odisha amid tight security, particularly in Maoist-hit districts. However, in view of incessant rain and lightning alert, the State Government had cancelled parade programme of school and college students across the State. Only police and paramilitary forces were allowed to participate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career