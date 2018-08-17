Home States Odisha

Foundation stone with Atal Ji inscribed on it lies neglected

Former Prime Minster Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s efforts for setting up an Indian Oil refinery at Paradip is one of his greatest contributions to Odisha.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Former Prime Minster Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s efforts for setting up an Indian Oil refinery at Paradip is one of his greatest contributions to Odisha. The death of one of the tallest leaders of India brought to the fore the Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s lack of interest in preserving the spot where the foundation of the refinery was laid in 2000. The foundation stone with Vajpayee’s name inscribed on it presents a picture of neglect with growth of weed around the platform.

Different organisations of the society have expressed their dissatisfaction over the lack of initiative to maintain the spot where the former prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the project which has provided jobs to thousands of people. Secretary of an NGO ‘Akhi’ of Abhayachandpur Arun Kumar Sethi said he had sought the intervention of Prime Minster Narendra Modi, IOCL authorities and the district administration to preserve the foundation stone laying site at zero point in the port city. BJP leader Birendra Biswal said he had met Atalji when the latter visited Paradip to lay the foundation stone of the refinery.

“I had met him at Nehru Bangla guest house where he stayed. Atalji loved the natural scenery of Paradip and enjoyed it from the guest house. He was a great statesman and his passing away is a great loss for the nation”. One Sakil Ahmed, hailing from Mohiuddinpur, said, “I am proud to work as the waiter during Atalji’s visit to Paradip for laying the foundation stone of the refinery. I served vegetable pakoda, sandwich, sweets and coffee to him. He was a simple man”.

