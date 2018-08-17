Indian Oil Corporation Limited violates directive

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The authorities of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) allegedly violated the State Government’s directive by allowing students of Delhi Public School, Paradip refinery to participate in the parade to mark Independence Day here on Wednesday.

Special Secretary, Home department Santosh Bala on Tuesday had directed all revenue divisional commissioners and collectors not to allow children participate in Independence Day parades as the Meteorological department had forecast heavy rainfall. The directive further stated that cultural and sports activities must be avoided and adequate precautions taken to ensure safety of children during the celebrations.

However, students from Delhi Public School, Paradip refinery participated in the parade held at Paradip refinery premises at a function where Executive Director (in charge) GS Singh hoisted the national flag. Besides, as many as 94 students from schools and colleges of eight pancchayats including Paradipgarh, Fatepur, Dhinkia, Kothi, Gandakipur, Biswali, Bagadia and Mangarajpur were presented with meritorious awards at the function where cultural programmes were presented by children.

Sarpanch of Dhinkia gram panchayat Salila Nayak said, “It amounts to gross violation of the State Government’s direction”. As many as 16 students of Dhinkia panchayat got drenched during the award distribution ceremony at IOCL’s function. “IOCL did not even provide vehicles to carry the the students to the function site”, Salila said.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Manager (MS,L&D) IOCL, Paradip refinery Manjushree Singh said the students participated in the parade and award distribution ceremony voluntarily.

Jagatsinghpur: The 72nd Independence Day was celebrated at Nabakrushna Chaudhury Stadium here on Wednesday. District Collector Yamini Sarangi hoisted the Tri-colour and highlighted State Government’s different development schemes. She distributed leaflets on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana among the people.