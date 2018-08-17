Man murders wife, commits suicide

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: IN a shocking incident, a 57-year-old man murdered his wife and committed suicide in his house in Khalpal village of Patala gram panchayat within Balimi police limits on Thursday.

Police said Sudhakar Badia murdered his 50-year-old wife Samparda with a sharp object and hanged himself minutes after committing the crime. The couple used to have regular fights over trivial issues in the past.

Moments before the incident, Sudhakar and Samparda had a heated exchange. The incident took place in the absence of family members, sources said and added that Sudhakar had lost his mother five days back.

Police rushed to the crime spot after one of the couple’s sons lodged a complaint and conducted inquiry. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Siblings meet watery grave

In another tragic development, two minor siblings drowned in a pond at Kakuajhar village within Nihalprasad police limits on Thursday. They were identified as seven-year-old Purnima Hembrum and her six-year-old sister Rajni.

Police sources said the girls slipped and drowned in the pond. Later, family members found the bodies floating in the water body and called 108 ambulance service. However, the ambulance driver refused to take the girls to the hospital as they had already died.

Angered by his refusal, irate villagers assaulted the driver. On being informed, police rushed to the spot, pacified the locals and rescued the driver.