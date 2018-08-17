Home States Odisha

Man murders wife, commits suicide

IN a shocking incident, a 57-year-old man murdered his wife and committed suicide in his house in Khalpal village of Patala gram panchayat within Balimi police limits on Thursday.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: IN a shocking incident, a 57-year-old man murdered his wife and committed suicide in his house in Khalpal village of Patala gram panchayat within Balimi police limits on Thursday.
Police said Sudhakar Badia murdered his 50-year-old wife Samparda with a sharp object and hanged himself minutes after committing the crime. The couple used to have regular fights over trivial issues in the past.

Moments before the incident, Sudhakar and Samparda had a heated exchange. The incident took place in the absence of family members, sources said and added that Sudhakar had lost his mother five days back.
Police rushed to the crime spot after one of the couple’s sons lodged a complaint and conducted inquiry. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Siblings meet watery grave

In another tragic development, two minor siblings drowned in a pond at Kakuajhar village within Nihalprasad police limits on Thursday. They were identified as seven-year-old Purnima Hembrum and her six-year-old sister Rajni.

Police sources said the girls slipped and drowned in the pond. Later, family members found the bodies floating in the water body and called 108 ambulance service. However, the ambulance driver refused to take the girls to the hospital as they had already died.

Angered by his refusal, irate villagers assaulted the driver. On being informed, police rushed to the spot, pacified the locals and rescued the driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career