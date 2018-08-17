Home States Odisha

Odisha urges Kerala to assist 130 stranded labourers

Anil Sethi, a labourer, informed that around 130 people from Odisha have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar Post Office.

Published: 17th August 2018 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Nearly two lakh people have been living in relief camps in Kerala. (Photo | File/EPS)

Nearly two lakh people have been living in relief camps in Kerala. (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha government today requested Kerala to provide assistance including food and drinking water to 130 people from the eastern Indian state stranded at Odapally in Kerala, official sources said.

The Odisha government's action came soon after it received an alert from one Anil Sethi, a labourer, who informed around 130 people from Odisha who have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally, near Asha Munnar Post Office.

Sethi said they were not able to get food and drinking water.

"I would, therefore, request you to kindly make necessary arrangement for providing support in terms of food, drinking water and other necessities to the flood affected people from Odisha", the state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi wrote in a letter to P H Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, Kerala.

The Odisha government also set up a helpline in the special relief commissioner's office here to help the people in distress.

Any person from Odisha who has been affected may call up the helpline numbers 1070 (toll free) and 0674-2534177, an official release said.

When contacted over phone, Anil Sethi told PTI, "We are virtually starving and even not in possession of a drop of water to drink. Therefore, we appeal both the governments of Odisha and Kerala to make arrangement for our survival.:

Yesterday, the Odisha government had announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also talked to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over phone about the situation.

Patnaik also offered other kind of support required to tackle the calamity, as Odisha has expertise in dealing with disasters like flood and cyclone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha labourers Kerala floods Kerala Rescue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics