Ragging rocks Ravenshaw

A Plus Three Arts student of Ravenshaw University has lodged a complaint with Malgodown police alleging ragging by his seniors over a social media post.

Published: 17th August 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Plus Three Arts student of Ravenshaw University has lodged a complaint with Malgodown police alleging ragging by his seniors over a social media post. The victim, Suryakant Mohapatra, in his complaint alleged that he was assaulted by a group of seniors from MBA department in his New Hostel premises. As per the FIR, Suryakant had commented on a Facebook post uploaded by Chinmay Sahu, which was in support of a particular political party.

This infuriated Sahu who along with his friends of MBA (2nd year), barged into Suryankant’s room on Wednesday night and thrashed him. Following the incident, Mohapatra informed hostel warden and lodged a police complaint alleging ragging by seniors. “They abused and thrashed me and forced me to delete my post on social media. Not only that, they also threatened to kill me if I did not do so,” Suryakant said. Acting on the FIR, Malgodown police registered a case and probe is on.

“Necessary medical examination of the victim has been conducted and investigation has also been completed,” said IIC, Malgodown police station DP Patro. Police have issued a notice under Section 41 of CrPc against the accused, he added. Meanwhile, Registrar Maheswar Agasti said, “We have nothing more to do in this regard as the hostel warden concerned has forwarded his complaint to police.”

