Road to Bonda Hill repaired

MALKANGIRI: Communication between Khairput and Mudulipada, which was disrupted due to the heavy rainfall on Wednesday, was partially restored on Thursday. Vehicular traffic to Bonda Hill from Khairput was hit as the road near Kolaghatjohola, close to Mudulipada, was washed away due to heavy downpour and landslide.

Malkangiri received an average of 165.34 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Communication between Malkangiri-Balimela-Chitrakonda and Malkangiri-Kalimela-Motu was affected as the low lying bridges on these roads were inundated. Rain water receded on Thursday morning.

Highest of 225.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Khairput block followed by 204 mm in Mathili, 195 mm in Korukonda and Kudmulgumma, 147 mm in Malkangiri, 125 mm in Podia 125 mm and 93 mm in Kalimela. ITDA Project Administrator Rama Krushna Gonda oversaw the road restoration work.