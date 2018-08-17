Home States Odisha

Woman Maoist surrenders

A woman Maoist cadre, carrying a reward of `1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the BSF sector headquarters DIG Bijendra Singh here on Thursday.

Published: 17th August 2018

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A woman Maoist cadre, carrying a reward of `1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the BSF sector headquarters DIG Bijendra Singh here on Thursday. A native of Sanyasiguda village under Chitrakonda police limits, 19-year old Nayana Khillo was working as a party member of Gumma area committee of CPI (Maoist) Malkangiri division under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) since 2016, said SP Jagmohan Meena, while producing her before mediapersons at the district police office here soon after her surrender.

The SP said the surrendered cadre was involved in various crimes like exchange of fire at Ramguda jungle in cut-off region in October 2016, burning of vehicles engaged in road construction at Babumundi ghat near Mudulipada in December last year and exchange of fire near Tikarpada village in cut-off area in February this year.

Meena said intensified operations by security forces after the  opening of Gurupriya bridge, mindless killings by the Maoists and the inhuman activities of rebel leaders like Sudheeer alias Dhanarjaya Gope forced Nayana to join the mainstream.

“The opening of Gurupriya bridge made her realise that it would usher in development in the region”, the SP said. The surrendered Maoist would be extended all assistance under the Surrender & Rehabilation Policy of the State Government. “The police and BSF are working together to win the hearts and minds of the people”, Meena said.

