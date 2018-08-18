Home States Odisha

BDA bans plastic in parks, market complex and offices in the capital

As per the decision made by the authority, there will be no use of plastic folders and instead only paper or cloth folders to be used during meetings.

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to ban plastic in its main office, parks and BDA market complexes across the city from September 1 on the occasion of its 36th Foundation Day.

The BDA has decided to make Reverse-Osmosis (RO) purified chilled and normal water fountains available on all floors of its main office building so that the employees would not use plastic bottles.

As per the decision made by the authority, there will be no use of plastic folders and instead only paper or cloth folders to be used during meetings.

No plastic bottles will be used during meetings as well.

All the employees would be asked not to use plastic food packets and staff will have to carry their own lunch boxes and containers, preferably made of metal.

BDA sources said if anyone is found to use plastic inside parks, he/she will be fined.

The morning workers Associations will be requested to implement the no plastic ban and the fine collected would be used for development activities of the parks through the organisations.

Planning Member of BDA would ensure that plastic would not be used in structures getting building plan approval.

BDA will form squads to check use of plastic and drive inside parks and market complexes. A three-day plastic collection drive will start on September 1 to clean up parks and make them plastic-free.

In order to make the citizens act more and actively on the "no to plastic" activities, reverse vending machines will be installed in parks for collection of empty bottles.

BDA will also act strictly and cancel the license of trading in the BDA market complexes if a trader if found violating the "no plastic" directive across the state capital.

No flex banner will be allowed and instead, cloth banners can be used for campaigns or advertising purpose.

It may be noted that the state government has banned the use of plastic from October 2 in five municipal corporations and also the holy city of Puri.

The government has set the target to ban plastic in the entire state within the next two years.

